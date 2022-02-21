1 dead, 3 hurt in new shooting as Portland violence goes on

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot and three others in her car — a man and two children — were injured in a shooting late Sunday in southeast Portland.

A few days earlier, one person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence. And there was a fatal officer-involved shooting in southwest Portland earlier Friday evening

The victims in Sunday night's shooting were not identified by police and no further details were immediately available.

Portland is reeling from a sharp increase in gun violence. Homicides in Portland last year surpassed more populous cities such as San Francisco and Boston. Portland recorded 90 homicides in 2021, shattering the city’s previous high of 66, set more than three decades ago.

News release from Portland Police Bureau:

Woman Deceased, Man and Two Children Shot in Powellhurt-Gilbert Neighborhood

Portland Police Bureau - 02/20/22 11:53 PM

On February 20, 2022, at 10:37 p.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to a call of an injury accident in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. While officers were responding, the call was updated to report that the vehicle was possibly shot at. Additional calls came into dispatch on reports of gunshots heard in the same area.

When officers arrived, they found the four occupants of the car had been shot. An adult female in the car was deceased. An adult male and two children were transported to an area hospital. The male is in critical condition and the children are both in stable condition.

Portland Police Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to investigate. During the investigation, Southeast Foster Road is closed from Southeast 122nd Avenue to Southeast 138th Avenue.

The identity of the deceased victim, as well as cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner. Additional information will be released at the direction of investigators. Other victims are not being identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889. The case number is 22-48396.