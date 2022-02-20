1 killed, 5 wounded in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in northeast Portland Saturday night, police said.

North Precinct officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting call near the intersection of Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street, near Normandale Park in the Rose City Park neighborhood, officers said.

Officers arrived to find a female victim who was deceased. Five other shooting victims, two men and three women, were taken to area hospitals; police said late Saturday night their status was unknown at this time.

Streets in the area were closed as homicide detectives responded to investigate. Police said the victim’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. More information will be released at the direction of investigators.

The Oregonian/Oregonian Live reported Saturday night's shooting came as demonstrators gathered at Normandale Park for a march seeking justice for Amir Locke, Patrick Kimmons “and all others,” according to a graphic promoting the demonstration on social media.

Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, was fatally shot Feb. 2 by Minneapolis police serving a search warrant. Kimmons, a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Portland police in 2018. A grand jury convened after Kimmons’ death found no criminal wrongdoing by the two officers involved.

Saturday's deadly shooting came less than 48 hours after Portland police reported responding to six shootings in a nine-hour span.

It's part of an ongoing wave of Portland gun violence. Prior to this weekend, 15 people had been killed in Portland homicides in 2022, 14 in shootings.