Owner of Jeep stolen in NE Bend finds it by trailer off China Hat Road south of town; 2 detained

At least two people were taken into police custody, needles and burnt spoons found in car

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police and Deschutes County sheriff's deputies waited outside a trailer off China Hat Road south of Bend for two people who allegedly stole a yellow Jeep early Friday morning.

Nick Ross lives in Northeast Bend and owns the Jeep, and he got a Ring doorbell notification around 1 a.m. that his car was leaving his home off Neff Road.

“You can just see my Cherokee slowly back out of its spot,” Ross said later.

After filing a police report, Ross and his friends and family went on a search.

“I drove out to China Hat at like 9 o'clock this morning -- and within a few minutes, I saw my Cherokee driving around in the woods, right off the road,” Ross said.

He then called authorities again, and police came quickly.

Bend police Lt. Clint Burleigh said, “We do know that one of the people that was in the Jeep ran into that trailer, and so we were able to obtain a search warrant.”

Two people came out of the trailer. Both were placed in handcuffs and put into police custody.

Ross said the car was completely locked, and none of his keys were missing.

“They had it with no keys driving it,” Ross said. “Still a mystery to me."

Ross, a Bend native, said he had a feeling where the car might be.

“I had a feeling it was going to be here. I’ve driven around these forests, and it's so common to see broken-down and ditched cars that have probably been stolen,” Ross said.

When he got the car back, Ross said it had needles and burnt spoons in it, and some of his stuff was missing.

“Pretty much all that I’ve noticed right now, but the radio’s missing, and all my tools are missing,” Ross said.

He believes the people who took his Jeep are clearly in need of help, but he still is frustrated that they messed with something that’s so meaningful to him.

“It’s really devastating,” Ross said. “I’ve worked a long time on it. It’s kind of my pride and joy.”