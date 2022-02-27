Portland police investigate two apparent homicides in less than 10 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A person was fatally shot in the parking lot of a northeast Portland apartment complex early Sunday morning, the second apparent homicide in the city in less than 10 hours, police said.
North Precinct officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4800 block of NE 103rd Avenue, officers said.
The found an injured male when they arrived, and due to the potential danger of a shooter in the area, officers rescued and moved the victim to a safe location for treatment by paramedics. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The suspect remained on scene, police said, and several other people also were detained by officers.
If confirmed by the medical examiner, it will be Portland’s 19th homicide of the year and the 17th by gunfire.
Around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, North Precinct officers were sent to a report of a shooting in a parking garage in the 100 block of Northeast Second Avenue, in the Lloyd District neighborhood, police said.
They arrived to find a male victim, deceased. Police did not release suspect information Saturday night and said no arrests had been made.
Homicide in Portland is hardly news worthy these days.
Take the guns away. All of em. Watch what happens…people live. There’s never too many graves. The god that gives always takes away.
As many as 200,000 women use a gun every year to defend themselves against sexual abuse.
America will NEVER be dump enough to give up the 2nd amendment.
If you ask the the people of Venezuela the one thing they regret the most, the number one answer is giving up their firearms.. look at them now, they have no way to fight tyranny and they are eating Flamingos for dinner.
Like I’ve said before, if you want to take guns away, take them away from the males first. Women need them more than men do for personal safety.
@non-deplorable – So you are fine with discrimination against males, that explains some things. I will give up my legally owned guns when you take away all the illegally owned guns from the gangs, drug dealers, and felons not allowed to own guns. Have at it and let me know how it goes for you.
Interesting take. I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on the Ukrainian govt handing out fully automatic firearms to the Ukrainian people. You know… to try and avoid ending up in one of said graves.
why should I turn in my guns because folk in P-Town choose to commit crime?
Unhinged, unrealistic comment. But you already knew that.
Yes lets take guns away from mass majority of legal law abiding gun owners. I’m sure the bangers will stop shooting each other at that point.
Northeast Portland…..
Oh yeah forgot about portland’s on going decline seems petty now.
Portland used to be a nice place. Barney will disagree of course and say I’m just older now………
We know that you have NPD, have you been checked for OCD? Barney is usually more correct than you. It would be worth it for you to get checked out at least.
Northeast Stumptown has always been the higher violent crime area. But defunding police and disbanding anti-gang units along with high rates of retirement of PDX cops and inability to hire replacements do not help matters. Feel sorry for those stuck having to live in NE.
Coming soon to Bend! Hire PDX Cops you get PDX problems. Higher crime increased “homelessness”!