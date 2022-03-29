OSP puts spotlight on 1997 disappearance of Portland woman, Warm Springs tribal member

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Nearly a quarter-century after the disappearance of a 28-year-old Portland woman who is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon State Police are highlighting the case this week “in hopes that it might trigger someone’s memory.”

The OSP’s Facebook post Monday focused on Lisa Pearl Briseno, an American Indian/Alaska native who last was seen August 20, 1997 leaving with her boyfriend in a white 1983 BMW with Oregon license plates USL-625. The car later was recovered, troopers said. She was reported missing by her sister a week later.

At the time of her disappearance, Briseno was 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a cream-colored blouse and blue, flowered pants.

“There is very little information in this case,” OSP said. “Today, Lisa would be 52 years of age. Her family, friends and trial community have never given up hope in locating Lisa and bringing her home.”

If you have any information regarding Lisa’s disappearance or circumstances leading up to her disappearance, please contact the Portland Police Bureau via email to missing@portlandoregon.gov.

To learn more about OSPs program for Missing Children and Adults Clearinghouse visit: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/missing/Pages/default.aspx The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System - NamUs is a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States. To learn more visit: https://namus.nij.ojp.gov/

If you are interested in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children www.missingkids.org