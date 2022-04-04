Former Bend resident arrested on murder charge in S. Deschutes County after fatal Portland shooting

Mtn. View graduate, 20, was attending Portland State; woman killed on PSU campus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 20-year-old former Bend resident was arrested on a murder charge in southern Deschutes County Monday morning in the shooting death of a woman hours earlier on the Portland State University campus in downtown Portland, sheriff’s deputies said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received information about the location of Keenan Harpole, 20, the suspect in a fatal overnight shooting in Portland, Sgt. Doug Sullivan said. They were told he was at a family property in the 5500 block on Homestead Way, between Sunriver and La Pine.

“Detectives contacted Harpole and he agreed to turn himself in,” Sullivan said, and he “was taken into custody without incident.” The suspect was brought back to Portland, where he was released to Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives, the bureau said.

Portland police said Harpole would be lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Portland police said their Central Precinct officers were dispatched at 1 a.m. to a reported shooting near Southwest College Street and Sixth Avenue, arriving to find a woman who had died.

Police said later Monday the victim's name will be released after family is notified and the county Medical Examiner's Office determines the cause and manner of death.

Sullivan said Harpole was a 2020 graduate of Mountain View High School. A PSU sports web page indicated he was on the 2021 Vikings football team roster as a running back and lettered in football with the Cougars.