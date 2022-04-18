Familiar ‘bail’ scam targeting Central Oregonians; Bend PD say hang up, report it

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend Police Department issued a “scam alert” Monday, warning of a familiar ruse: several weekend calls to area residents from someone claiming to be in law enforcement and seeking payment of bail or bond.

“The person wanted the payment made through Apple Pay,” officers said in a Facebook post.

As they have numerous times previously, police sid area law enforcement agencies “will never contact people over the phone for payment.”

If you receive that kind of call, police urge you to hang up and call the Deschutes County non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.

They also reminded everyone to “never give out payment information over the phone to someone claiming to be law enforcement personnel. It is a scam.”