Man found fatally shot on BLM land near Alfalfa Market Road east of Bend; investigation underway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A report of a shooting on BLM land east of Bend Thursday afternoon led to the discovery of a man who had been fatally shot near Alfalfa Market Road, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded just after 2 p.m. to the reported shooting on BLM land near milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road, Lieutenant William Bailey said. Deputies and Bend Fire medics arrived on scene and found a deceased adult male.

Detectives were called out to lead the investigation, assisted by Bend Police, Oregon State Police, the OSP Crime Lab (forensics unit) and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, Bailey said.

Due to the active investigation, Bailey said “the public should expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area for an extended period.”

Investigators were working on the scene several hours later, with crime scene tape marking off the location at the Mayfield Pond Recreation Area, southwest of the pond.

“We do not currently have information that there is an active threat to public safety,” Bailey said in a news release, adding, “Community members should always be aware of their surroundings, though, and report anything suspicious to their local law enforcement.”

Detectives also want to speak with anyone who was in the area around 2 p.m. Anyone with information was asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and ask to speak with a detective.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Bailey said.