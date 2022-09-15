Bend homeless camp resident arrested, accused of threatening to kill another man with bow and arrow

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 36-year-old resident of a homeless camp on Bend’s north end was arrested Thursday on charges of pointing a bow and arrow and threatening to kill another man during an argument behind a hotel, which went into lockdown, police said.

Police responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the reported threat behind the Best Western Plus on Grandview Drive, Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

People camping in the area of Clausen Road said the victim and suspect had been arguing when the suspect returned to his camp, retrieved a bow and arrow and pointed it at the other man, threatening him with the weapon, then returned to his encampment, Miller said.

Police took the suspect into custody without further incident and recovered the bow and arrow, Miller said.

The man was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.