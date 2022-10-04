Bend man arrested, accused of stealing motor home from dealership

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was arrested on Monday afternoon, shortly after stealing a motor home from an RV dealer that officers found a half-hour later on Hunnell Road, police said.

Police responded around 4:20 p.m. to the reported stolen motor home at All Seasons RV & Marine on Northeast Jamison Street, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Officers learned the motor home, stolen about 10 minutes before the call, apparently had been sold and was being prepared for the new owner, Miller said. The dealership reported the suspect drove southbound from the business.

About a half-hour later, police found the motor home on Hunnell Road, where a large homeless encampment is located. A 41-year-old man who was coming out of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident.

The motor home was released to the dealer and the man was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.