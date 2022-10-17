OSP traffic stop in Eagle Point turns up over 4 tons of processed marijuana in 350 garbage bags

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over a pickup towing a large cargo trailer last week in the southern Oregon town of Eagle Point, and a search turned up about 350 garbage bags holding more than four tons of processed marijuana, the agency said Monday.

The trooper assigned to the Central Point Area command stopped the Dodge pickup with Texas license plates and pulling the cargo trailer around 3 p.m. last Wednesday for several traffic violations on state Route 62.

During the stop, OSP said the trooper developed reasonable suspicion for the exportation of marijuana. A consent search of the trailer revealed about 350 garbage bags filled with dried, processed marijuana, with a total weight of 8,850 pounds, OSP said.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Turlock, California, was issued criminal citations and released.

Troopers were assisted in the investigation by OSP’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section Team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.