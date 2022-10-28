Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep

They tried to serve 89 warrants, part of nationwide effort, but are seeking people year-round

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff's deputies recently took part in a nationwide sweep, looking for people who had outstanding arrest warrants related to domestic violence, during the 19th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail.

More than 200 agencies in 15 states took part in an effort last week to serve outstanding arrest warrants on people wanted for domestic violence, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Deschutes County sheriff's Sergeant Jayson Janes explained what they look for.

"So, it's anything domestic violence-related -- assault, menacing, harassment, or restraining order violations," Janes said Friday. "Those are the types of warrants we look for."

I asked Janes if he can paint the picture of domestic violence in Deschutes County.

"We pull warrants for the last year and a half, approximately, and we found 89 warrants," he said. "So hey were people that didn't show up to court, or that we couldn't find. But there are a number of others that didn't have warrants out for their arrest that we dealt with in the past year."

Janes explained why so many people aren't located.

"Sometimes people no longer live at those addresses, or are just not there are that time," he said. "That's why we keep looking for people with warrants throughout the year. It's not just that one time that they're getting sought after."

In 2020, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to 1,130 domestic violence calls. In 2021, DCSO responded to 1,099 such incidents. The total so far this year is 902.

"If you are having family issues at home or you feel unsafe at home -- you can contact Saving Grace and get some resources or (Deschutes County District Attorney's Office) Victims Assistance. and try and get some resources and get help to get into a better situation," he said

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.