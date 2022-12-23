Illegal marijuana grow raided at home in Three Rivers area south of Sunriver; three suspects charged

(Update: Third suspect located)

243 plants seized, 22 lbs. of processed flower, four firearms; 'dangerous' code violations found

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Community complaints and tips led to a raid and dismantling of an illegal marijuana grow Wednesday at a home in the Three Rivers area south of Sunriver and charges against three people, officials said Friday, also noting dangerous building code violations.

The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded its investigation involving the home in the 16700 block of Century Drive where illicit marijuana was being grown for delivery around Central Oregon, Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

The complaints and tips involved two brothers, ages 40 and 39, operating the grow in a residential area. The DCIME team requested the assistance of the CODE team, and the combined detectives, drug agents and intelligence analysts conducted surveillance of the pair, Vander Kamp said.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, CODE and DCIME detectives, assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the Century Drive home.

During the raid, 22 pounds of processed marijuana flower, 243 marijuana plants in various stage of growth and four firearms were seized, Vander Kamp said.

The drug agents contacted a 36-year-old woman at the grow operation. She and the older brother were arrested at the scene and later cited in lieu of custody on drug charges.

Detectives said Friday they were trying to locate the younger brother and issued a public alert. They later said he had been located and cited in lieu of custody, thanking several citizens for the information they provided.

"The possession of small amounts of marijuana is legal for recreational use in Oregon," Vander Kamp noted. "However, large, unlicensed marijuana operations remain illegal. These unregulated operations pose dangers to the public and the environment."

A Deschutes County Building Code Compliance Officer assisted after detectives observed numerous building code violations, the sergeant said.

"The property had dangerous electrical wiring conditions, non-permitted electrical panels, exposed electrical wires, unpermitted interior walls, and unpermitted living structures," Vander Kamp said.