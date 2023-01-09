Prineville man detained in connection with fatal shooting of another man during fight

(Update: Authorities clarify, do not indicate charges filed)

PRINEVILE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 29-year-old Prineville man was detained late Sunday afternoon as homicide detectives investigated the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the older man’s apartment, authorities said Monday.

Crook County dispatchers received a report around 4:35 p.m. Sunday of a possible gunshot victim at the Iron Horse Mesa Apartments in the 2200 block of Northeast Colleen Road, according to a joint news release from District Attorney Kari Hathorn and Prineville police Captain Rob Gray.

The first law enforcement on scene found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Kade Riley Nichol, not breathing or responsive and quickly began life-saving measures, they said, but “unfortunately, he had succumbed to his injuries … a gunshot wound.”

“Within minutes,” the two officials said, officers were able to find and detain the reported shooter, 29-year-old Prineville man whose name was not released. While the man was detained, authorities did not indicate what charges, if any, had been filed.

Prineville police were assisted by numerous agencies as they worked through the night, executing several search warrants to collect evidence in the case, including the Tri-County Major Crime Team, Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police, the OSP Forensics Lab and Warm Springs police.

A preliminary investigation determined the two men knew each other and that Nichol entered the older man’s apartment, where “a physical altercation occurred,” the officials said, and the older man fired a gun, fatally wounding the younger man

Hathorn and Gray said no other details are being released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation, but added that “currently there is no danger to the public.”