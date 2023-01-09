Sisters man, 89, charged in hit-and-run crash

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 89-year-old Sisters man faces felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor assault charges, accused of striking a pedestrian standing by a parked car in downtown Sisters Sunday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said,

Deputies were dispatched around 1 p.m. Sunday to the reported hit-and-run crash, Sgt. Jason Wall said. Initial information was that a maroon Chevy Tahoe or similar vehicle hit a pedestrian standing by a parked vehicle in the 300 block of North Street.

The suspect vehicle continued north on Pine Street and eventually turned east on West Main Street. Deputies reviewing video surveillance determined the suspect vehicle was a GMC Yukon and determined a partial Oregon license plate. Wall said it sustained damage to the passenger side front-quarter panel.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was treated by medics on scene, Wall said.

An extensive search initially could not find the vehicle and the public was asked for assistance in a news release Monday afternoon. A short time later, deputies were able to determine the full license plate and contacted the registered owner, who they said was the driver.

The Sisters man was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The driver was issued a citation in lieu of physical custody.

Wall said the sheriff’s office wants to thank the community for their assistance.