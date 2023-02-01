OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine

C.O. Drug Enforcement Team drug-detection K-9 Bonnie alerted to presence of drugs in car

GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded its investigation around 1:30 p.m. with the arrest of a 32-year-old La Pine man and a 40-year-old Sacramento, Calif., man, CODE Team Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said.

CODE detectives identified the La Pine man as a drug trafficker, alleging he imported drugs from Southern Oregon into Central Oregon, then distributed them in the community, Vander Kamp said.

After a surveillance operation, troopers stopped the car on Highway 97 at milepost 191, between Crescent and Gilchrist.

CODE Team drug-detection K-9 Bonnie was deployed and alerted to the presence of drugs in the car and luggage, Vander Kamp said.

The two men consented to a search, he said, and the detectives and troopers seized commercial amounts of meth and cocaine, a user quantity of powder fentanyl and a loaded 9mm pistol.

A “commercial quantity” is defined by statute as 10 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, Vander Kamp said in a news release. "This is not a separate criminal charge, but rather an increase in the sentencing guidelines," he added.

Both men were booked into the Klamath County Jail on drug possession and attempted delivery charges. The La Pine man also was charged with felon in possession of a weapon.