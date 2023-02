Carly Keenan speaks with the director of In Our Backyard, a Bend-based nonprofit devoted to stopping human trafficking, which has traveled to the Super Bowl, as it has for several years, working with local groups and law enforcement in a grassroots effort.

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.