Investigation of fentanyl, meth sales on Hunnell Road leads to traffic stop, apartment raid, 2 arrests

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a Bend man allegedly selling drugs at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment led to his arrest during a traffic stop Saturday and the seizure of hidden drugs, and a subsequent raid on a northeast Bend apartment at which a second man was arrested.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a short-term investigation into a 41-year-old man for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine in the county Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Using various investigative techniques, detectives learned the man was distributing the two drugs on Hunnell Road, Wall said.

SCU detectives conducted a large-scale surveillance operation and identified a BMW was traveling in as he returned from the Vancouver, Washington area. Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the car, leading to the traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies.

During the search of the car, they found a commercial quantity of suspended fentanyl pills, suspected fentanyl powder and meth in a hidden compartment, Wall said. The man also had “a criminal amount of fentanyl concealed on his person,” the sergeant added. He was taken to the county jail and booked on several drug possession and attempted delivery charges, as well as a parole violation.

Investigators also determined he was associated with an apartment in the 800 block of NE Watt Way, so detectives sought and were granted a search warrant for the home.

During that raid, also conducted Saturday, a 34-year-old Bend man was contacted and detained, Wall said. Investigators found a commercial quantity of suspected fentanyl pills in plastic bags and a “criminal amount” of fentanyl powder, he added. The suspect was booked into the county jail on drug possession and manufacture charges.