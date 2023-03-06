‘Long time waiting’: Randall Kilby’s 2 Bend murder trials delayed; victim’s daughters speak out

Trial in killing of Daphne Banks was scheduled for this week, now next January: 'She'd want us to be all right'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Trials in three high-profile Bend murders, all tied to the same man, have been delayed again, for the second time in a year.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby agreed to a defense attorney request, and delayed Randall Kilby's trial in the 2021 axe killings of brothers Benjamin and Jeffrey Taylor, and the fatal Christmas 2020 injuries to Daphne Banks.

The daughters of Daphne Banks told NewsChannel 21 Monday they're just making it point to get through life, day by day.

“Just been waiting -- long time waiting," Laci Killian said Monday.

Banks, Laci and Rio Killian's mother, was killed more than two years ago, both attacks related to the murders took in a southwest Bend home.

"It’s been over two years at this point, going on three, and every day is still painful, because it’s not over yet," Laci said.

District Attorney Steve Gunnels said he objected to a delay in the two trials, one that was set to begin in late January and the other this week, now delayed to Oct. 31 of this year and Jan. 9 of next year.

“The defense attorney asked for additional time to prepare for trial, and the judge granted the defenses request," Gunnels said.

Ashley Beatty, manager of the Victims' Assistance Program overseen by the DA's office, said although delays are sometimes inevitable, they happen more often than victims would like. She pointed out that one big change on the way could improve things.

"I think the addition of two new judges for Deschutes County is going to make a positive impact," Beatty said.

Defense attorney Thomas Spear filed the motions for a delay, stating they were still investigating and negotiating the cases.

But Laci and her sister are frustrated with having to wait on getting justice for their mother.

“I just think that T.J. Spear has had more than enough time to have his case ready, and we shouldn't have to wait three years until after this is all said and done, since my mom died, to go to trial," Laci said.

Gunnels said, “First trial got delayed to October 31st of this year, and the second trial got delayed to January 9th of next year.”

Laci said the new trial date is difficult, as it falls the day before the third anniversary of the day their mother died.

Rio, standing by her side, said, ” We’re doing as good as we can. Our mom was still killed, There’s no closure. My sister meets with the Victims' Assistance advocate once a week.”

Both daughters say they’ll continue to find ways to manage through their loss, and keep their mom alive in their memories.

“She’d wants us to be alright," Laci said.