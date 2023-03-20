Redmond man pleads not guilty to murder in killing of Cloverdale woman; Sept. trial date set

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 22-year-old Redmond man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Monday in the killing of a Cloverdale woman last May, a few months after attorneys’ disagreement over his ability to aid in his own defense was resolved.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Alison Emerson scheduled a Sept. 12 start for a trial expected to last day days for Alexander Mark Smith. She also set a May 1 hearing on the status of lesser second-degree charges of burglary, a Class C felony, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, in two break-ins at his parents’ home a couple of weeks earlier.

The body of Tina Klein-Lewis, 55, was found by her boyfriend in the bucket of a tractor, and the former OSU (Corvallis) student was arrested three days later on Jordan Road.

Smith’s family members told NewsChannel 21 of his mental health challenges and struggles to get him needed help.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Nelson told NewsChannel 21 the other charges “may be dismissed, as he will have been in custody far longer than the maximum amount of time allowable for those offenses, referring to the criminal trespass charge.

Nelson said they also hope by May to “have a better idea as to whether (Smith) will want a jury trial or one in front of a judge.”