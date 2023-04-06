Bend man arrested, jailed on charges of raping unconscious woman

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 23-year-old Bend man was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman while she was unconscious after a party last month, police said.

Bend police responded last Wednesday, March 29, to a report of a possible sexual assault, police communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

An investigation determined that the man attended a party in Redmond over the previous weekend with a group of people, including the alleged victim, a 20-year-old Bend woman. Both were drinking alcohol at the party, Miller said.

After the party, the group went to a friend’s home in La Pine to stay the night. Miller said the man “sexually assaulted the victim while she was unconscious and unable to consent to sexual contact."

The suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. on Thursday and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse. Miller said police also executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home in northeast Bend.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Parole and Probation assisted Bend police in the case.