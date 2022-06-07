Bend man arrested on murder, arson charges after man’s body found in burning townhome

(Update: Bend man arrested on murder, arson charges; victim identified)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 35-year-old Bend man was arrested on murder and arson charges Tuesday, just hours after a 53-year-old Bend man’s body was found in the burning townhome where the victim lived, police said.

Police notified family and identified the victim as Glen Allan Ely, the resident of the unit at the Daggett Lane Townhomes, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Thomas Craig was arrested on second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges, as well as failure to register as a sex offender and a warrant out of Colorado, Miller said. He was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Police and Bend Fire & Rescue responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to multiple reports of smoke and activated sprinklers in an apartment complex at Daggett Townhomes in the 2000 block of NE Daggett Lane, Miller said.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from a two-story unit of a multi-unit complex and flames on the second floor, she said.

Firefighters entered and found Ely on the first floor of his apartment, Miller said. Police detectives were called to the scene.

The fire is under investigation on suspicion of arson, Miller said.

During the investigation into the fire’s cause, Craig, initially identified as a person of interest, was located several blocks away and is currently in police custody, Miller said.

An investigation in the cause of Ely's death is underway, the police spokeswoman said.

“There are no outstanding suspects and there is no ongoing danger to the public,” Miller said in an initial news release earlier Friday.

Several neighbors declined formal interviews but said the occupant of the unit was a male in his 50s. One said they had seen someone leave the apartment Monday night.

It took firefighters about an hour to control the blaze. Miller said the American Red Cross is assisting neighbors whose townhomes received water damage when the sprinkler system activated. A neighbor also told NewsChannel 21 the adjacent apartment was flooded.