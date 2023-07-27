‘He was an inspiration, and a friend’: Shocked friends share fond memories of Bend man, shot and killed in Montana

(Update: Adding video, memories shared by friends)

EUREKA, Mont. (KTVZ) – Michael O'Casey and Mathew Miller remember Eric Newman of Bend as a great father and wilderness adventurer. They have been friends for years and frequently went camping and hiking together.

The three just celebrated Newman's 40th birthday in May.

"He'd come and watch my kids basketball games, or maybe we'd go to the sportsman show or we take our bows out and we would do some archery practice. You know, he just loved to be out doing stuff." Miller said.

The sudden pain is evidence, as Newman was shot and killed at a Montana boat ramp Wednesday afternoon during an argument with a Montana man who later shot and killed himself, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives and Eureka Police officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the Rexford Bench boat launch on a report of a shooting, Sheriff Darren Short said.

They arrived to learn a verbal dispute occurred between two men who were loading boats at the boat ramp.

Short said Newman got back in his vehicle to back down the boat ramp when the other man, Christopher Foster, 51, of Kalispell, pulled a handgun and shot Newman.

“Foster then retreated to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff said, adding that both men died at the scene.

O'Casey said, "It's really unfortunate he had to pass at just 40 years old, but I hope his life is remembered."

Newman was a state representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and actively wrote for the Bend Bulletin and Oregon Hunters Magazine.

St. Charles Health System spokeswoman Alandra Johnson confirmed that Newman worked in the IT department at the Bend hospital.

"His teammates and the entire St. Charles team are devastated to hear of his death and share our deepest sympathies with his family and friends," she said.

Shocked family and friends are mourning the loss of Newman, who leaves behind a wife of 16 years and three young children.

They say the avid hunter, outdoorsman, loving father and husband took his kids on a million outdoor adventures to explore, discover and enjoy all of the amazing wonders of Oregon and beyond.

"He was just a perfect example of an awesome family man, somebody who put others first," MIller said. "And yeah, all the way around, hoping to continue to keep his legacy on and make sure that I continue to be more and more like Eric."

A tribute page that includes a fundraising effort has been created at: https://everloved.com/life-of/eric-newman/?flow=264