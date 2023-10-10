Permanent memorial in place for downtown Bend shooting victim Taylor Wyss; none so far for Barry Washington Jr.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A permanent memorial sits in front of Duda’s Billiards Bar in downtown Bend, honoring Taylor Wyss, the victim in a tragic shooting death two months ago. But for Barry Washington Jr., who was shot and killed on a nearby downtown street corner over two years ago, flowers mark the spot, but it’s a different story.

After his tragic death September 2021 killing in front of The Capitol, Washington's mother says she is still fighting for a permanent memorial for her son.

Then-Bend Mayor Sally Russell told NewsChannel 21 in 2022 that the city was exploring the idea of such a memorial.

According to city officials, they don't regulate permanent memorials, as there’s no formal process. Instead, it is up to the business, building or property owner to decide what to allow.

A jury acquitted Ian Cranston. of murder but convicted him of manslaughter in Washington's death, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Caleb Cegers, arrested with his brother in Tennessee in the days after Wyss's killing, is still being transported back to Deschutes County to face murder and other charges.

