Bend man accused of wrong-way hit-and-run crash, brandishing knife; arrested downtown in his underwear

No serious injuries reported; 31-year-old facing felony hit-and-run, other charges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man allegedly sped down NE Greenwood Avenue the wrong way Wednesday afternoon, rear-ended two pickup trucks, then got out brandishing a knife and ran from the scene, police said. He was spotted running through downtown in his underwear until a police officer tackled him near City Hall.

Timothy Joseph Murphy, 31, was arrested on 10 charges and formally charged Thursday with seven counts, including felony hit-and-run, in the crash that occurred around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Officers responding to the crash in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue learned several calls to 911 reported a driver had brandished a knife and ran from the scene.

An investigation determined the driver of a red 2022 Toyota Tacoma, later identified as Timothy Joseph Murphy, 31, of Bend, was speeding east in the westbound lanes of Greenwood Avenue before entering the center lane and swerving into the eastbound lanes, Miller said.

He then struck the back of two eastbound 2017 Dodge Ram pickups, one silver and one black. At least one person was taken to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries, she said.

After the impact, the silver Dodge Ram and the Tacoma crossed into the westbound lanes, coming to a stop near businesses on the north side of Greenwood.

Witnesses said the Tacoma's driver got out, brandished a knife at the driver of one of the trucks he hit, then ran west on Kearney Avenue.

While officers investigated the crash, a Bend Fire & Rescue engine crew reported being flagged down by a nearly naked man who said he’d been assaulted, then ran south on Wall Street, Miller said.

More callers to dispatch reported that a man dressed only in his underwear was running through the downtown area.

Officers and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies found Murphy running south on Wall Street and tried to detain him, but he kept running. He was soon confirmed as the driver in the Greenwood Avenue crash, which closed several lanes for about a half-hour.

A Bend Police officer eventually tackled Murphy and he was taken into custody near Bend City Hall. He was taken to the county jail and lodged on charges of felony hit-and-run, as well as reckless driving, six counts of reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree menacing.

The district attorney’s office listed seven counts in its initial filing, including the felony hit-and-run charge and six misdemeanors: reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault.

Court records show Murphy was charged in September 2022 with a misdemeanor count of DUII and pleaded guilty in February of this year. He was placed in a diversion program and on one year probation, completed a victim impact panel and was ordered to pay a $490 fee.

Miller said she had no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.