State circuit courts asking Oregonians for ideas about how to improve

Oregon Judicial Department
Published 10:40 AM

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Judicial Department, which runs the state circuit courts across Oregon, is inviting all Oregonians to an online community conversation to provide ideas and feedback about how to make the courts better.

The conversation is happening on Monday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. online. OJD especially wants to hear from people who have used, interacted with or helped someone else interact with the state courts in the past year.

Topics will include how to make courthouses safer and more welcoming, how to make it easier to do business with the courts, how to make jury duty better, and how the courts can do a better job talking to and listening to the community.

Spanish interpreters will be available. To request ADA accommodations, email ojd.info@state.or.us. Find the link to join the conversations at courts.oregon.gov/event.

