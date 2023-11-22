Skip to Content
Bend Park & Rec crews remove racist graffiti from picnic tables at SE Bend park

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several picnic tables at Stone Creek Park in southeast Bend were covered with racial slurs and other crude imagery recently. Bend Park and Rec crews removed the graffiti Wednesday morning.

The tables are in a covered area directly across from Silver Rail Elementary School.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Bend Police said they did not have any suspect information.

Earlier this fall, Bend Park and Rec reported a steep increase in illegal activities such as drug use in restrooms and costly damage and vandalism. Park staff had spent more than 900 hours responding to vandalism so far this year.

