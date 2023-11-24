DCSO SWAT, K-9s arrest China Hat transient accused of aiming gun at family on tour, firing shot near girl’s head

'I don't know why they took us there,' another tour group member said

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – It took SWAT team negotiators, an armored vehicle and two K-9 teams to arrest a man living in a homeless camp off China Hat Road south of Bend who’s accused of pointing a gun at a tour group on ATVs and firing a shot near a girl’s head Friday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

A California woman who also was on the tour, Kelly Scheufler, told NewsChannel 21 she didn’t witness the incident, but the frightened Kansas family caught up with her a short time later and said to call 911 and bring police. “I said, ‘No, no – we need to get out of here now!”

Later, a quick online search turned up incidents involving homeless camps in the area, and she said she was surprised tours would be brought to that area.

Deputies were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the reported weapons offense along Forest Service Road 1810 south of China Hat Road, Sergeant Chris Barringer said.

Responding deputies learned a 34-year-old transient confronted a tour group riding all-terrain vehicles in the area of his camp. The man allegedly pointed a gun at members of the tour group and discharged the gun in close proximity to a juvenile female, Barringer said.

Deputies tried to safely contact the man, but were unsuccessful. So more DCSO personnel, including SWAT team members and negotiators, went to the scene and made contact with the man, using an armored vehicle to conduct negotiations.

The man was not cooperating with law enforcement attempts to take him into custody and tried to return to his van, where they believed he had access to weapons, Barringer said.

As a result, K-9s Ronin and Delta were deployed and successfully captured the suspect. Bend Fire paramedics took the man to St. Charles Bend for evaluation of possible injuries from the K-9 capture.

Barringer said the man would be booked into the county jail on charges of fourth-degree attempted assault, three counts of menacing, two counts of reckless endangering, coercion and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Scheufler told NewsChannel 21 she was on the same tour as the family, having found it on Airbnb. She said they had turned around at the end of one trail as “there was a littered encampment at the end of the trail.”

She said she was mostly “in the back of the group” on their ATVs, with the tour guide “already way ahead of us.”

She said she lost sight of the Kansas family, who was riding behind her. Concerned they might have had a problem, she stopped and waited for them. Soon, she said, “They pulled up behind me, got out and were completely hysterical.”

Scheufler said they told her “the man living there came out and pointed a shotgun at the family … to the mother’s head, the father’s head and a teen-aged daughter’s head. Then he shot the gun off near the young girl’s head.”

“Everyone sped out of there,” she said. “All of us were tourists, and really didn’t know this was a dangerous area.” Later, she said, she researched the area and easily learned of a drug arrest involving fentanyl, “and I found other articles about crime and problems there.”

“I don’t know why they took us there,” she said. “I probably would have not gone, if I knew. I’m not a person who hates homeless people, and I don't believe they’re all dangerous. But unfortunately, this one was.”

Court records show the suspect pleaded guilty in July to three of nine charges he was arrested on in May and October of last year, menacing, resisting arrest and unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail and two years probation, along with undergoing substance abuse evaluation and treatment.