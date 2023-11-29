Skip to Content
Crime And Courts

Prineville man arrested on DUII, elude charges after brief pursuit

KTVZ
By
Published 7:17 PM

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-old Prineville man accused of speeding through an intersection and leading a Crook County sheriff’s deputy on a brief pursuit was arrested Sunday in a guns-drawn traffic stop on DUII, eluding police and other charges.

Shortly before noon Sunday, a deputy tried to stop a car at Southeast First and Fairview streets for running the four-way intersection at high speed without stopping, Sergeant Justin Silence said Wednesday.

After a brief pursuit, the driver, identified as James Edward Kenney, came to a stop near the intersection of Southeast Knowledge Street and Lynne Boulevard, and a high-risk (guns-drawn) traffic stop was conducted, Silence said.

Kenney was arrested without further incident and lodged in the Crook County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor counts of DUII, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. He is due back in court Friday for arraignment on an expected formal indictment, court records show.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content