Prineville man arrested on DUII, elude charges after brief pursuit

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-old Prineville man accused of speeding through an intersection and leading a Crook County sheriff’s deputy on a brief pursuit was arrested Sunday in a guns-drawn traffic stop on DUII, eluding police and other charges.

Shortly before noon Sunday, a deputy tried to stop a car at Southeast First and Fairview streets for running the four-way intersection at high speed without stopping, Sergeant Justin Silence said Wednesday.

After a brief pursuit, the driver, identified as James Edward Kenney, came to a stop near the intersection of Southeast Knowledge Street and Lynne Boulevard, and a high-risk (guns-drawn) traffic stop was conducted, Silence said.

Kenney was arrested without further incident and lodged in the Crook County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor counts of DUII, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. He is due back in court Friday for arraignment on an expected formal indictment, court records show.