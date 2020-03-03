75th Crooked River Roundup Kickoff Dinner surpasses goals

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A sold-out event to kick off the historic Crooked River Roundup last month has netted $10,000 for local nonprofit beneficiaries in Prineville.

This year marks the 75th running of the Crooked River Roundup in Prineville, which is scheduled for June 25-27 at the Crook County Fairgrounds. In addition to the rodeo, the Crooked River Roundup also includes parimutuel horse racing July 15-18.

Held on Feb. 8, the Roundup’s 75th Anniversary Kickoff Gala attracted 500 attendees.

Money raised from the event will support Roundup Queen, Emily McDaniel, during her reign and be donated to the following Crook County High School programs: Culinary Arts, Cheerleaders, FFA, and National Junior ROTC. Additionally, a scholarship will be provided to an Oregon FFA member to attend a leadership conference in Washington, D.C. this year.

Over the last five years, the Roundup has raised and donated more than $75,000 to 35 local organizations.

“The CRR is far more than just a professional rodeo in Prineville,” said Jason Snider, president of the Crooked River Roundup. “It unites our community and allows us the tremendous privilege of coming together to invest in our youth.”

The Gala included dinner, live music by local artists Wayward Soul and Kristi Kinsey with lead guitar Kurt Waterman, an auction and entertainment by cowboy poets Jay Snider, Ross Knox, and Oklahoma troubadour Kevin Davis, storytelling by Warm Springs tribal elder Wilson Wewa, the introduction of the 75th Crooked River Roundup Queen, Emily McDaniel and 2020 Grand Marshals Mike and Donna Mohan.

City officials in Prineville recently honored the milestone year by proclaiming 2020 as the “Year of the Cowboy.” The town is already widely recognized as the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon.”

“We’re truly grateful to everyone who came out to support the 75th Anniversary Kickoff event,” said Snider. “The enthusiasm and generosity we experienced went beyond our expectations and reminded us of the impact the Roundup has had on so many during its historic run."

About the Crooked River Roundup

Produced by a dedicated board of directors and more than 200 volunteers, Prineville’s Crooked River Roundup brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls. Began by local ranchers in 1945 to celebrate the cultural heritage of the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon,” the CRR has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon. The Crooked River Roundup consists of a PRCA rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of horse racing in July.