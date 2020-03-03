Crook County Health Dept. addresses coronavirus issues

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As novel coronavirus – also known as COVID-19 – continues to spread, local health officials have stressed that the risk to Central Oregonians remains low. Influenza continues to be a much more active threat to our community at this time of year.

Here's the rest of a news release from the Crook County Health Department:

The Crook County Health Department wants you to know that in partnership with our neighboring Health Departments, Law Enforcement, school districts, the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), and medical community, which includes St. Charles Health System, we are monitoring the situation very closely and following our preparedness plans that are in place for any outbreak response. We are monitoring and tracking the spread of the virus, not only in Oregon but statewide and globally.

It is important for us to continue to monitor the spread in other areas so that we can continue to support our local community at the highest level. Our Preparedness plans outline our process of mitigation, response and recovery for any emergency or disaster. In partnership with Crook County Emergency Management Team, local County Court and City of Prineville we will continue to respond to this particular outbreak. The health department in Crook County has managed many outbreaks of communicable disease over the years and we want you to rest assured we are taking full precautions with this one.

Local Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority continue to recommend people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza - The CDC is recommending non-pharmaceutical interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and other respiratory infections (including flu and pertussis) by taking everyday preventive actions, including:

If you feel sick, call ahead to your healthcare provider to discuss whether or not you need to be seen.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

Stay home if you are sick and talk with your employer now about a plan if you do become ill and cannot show up for work.

For more information or general questions contact:

Crook County Health Department

375 NW Beaver Street, Suite 100

Prineville, OR 97754

Office: 541-447-5165

You can also find additional up to date information at the following:

https://co.crook.or.us/health

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/emerging-respiratory-infections.aspx

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019