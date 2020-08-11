Bend man injured in head-on crash west of Prineville

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was flown to the hospital after a head-on crash west of Prineville Tuesday afternoon, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the reported crash on Southwest Houston Lake Road near Cornett Loop, Sgt. Mitch Madden said.

An investigation determined Martel Moon, 39, of Bend, was driving a 1998 Nissan Sentra heading east on Houston Lake Road when he crossed the center line on a sharp corner and collided with an oncoming 2001 Dodge 3500 pickup truck driven by a Redmond man, accompanied by his wife.

Crook County Fire & Rescue cut away wreckage to free Moon, who was flown by AirLink helicopter to St. Charles Bend, where he was reported in fair condition later Tuesday. The couple were uninjured, Madden said.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.