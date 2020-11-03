Marine Board seeks written comments on proposed Prineville Reservoir no-wake zone

Crook County

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board is soliciting written comments on proposed rules affecting boat operations on Prineville Reservoir. The proposed rules amend Oregon Administrative Rule 250-020-0073, Boat Operations in Crook County.

In August, the Marine Board received a petition from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Prineville Reservoir State Park requesting the Marine Board establish a no-wake, 5 MPH zone adjacent to the Prineville Reservoir State Park Marina extending across the Reservoir to the west shore of West Robert’s Bay.

At the Quarterly Board Meeting on October 21, the Board voted to accept the petition and initiate rulemaking. The proposed restrictions would be in effect seasonally from May 1 through October 1. Local rules (Oregon Administrative Rule 250-020-0073) currently prohibit boaters from operating in excess of slow no-wake speed within 200’ of the shoreline on Prineville Reservoir.

A virtual public hearing will take place on Dec. 17, from 10 am to 1 pm. Hearing details can be found on the agency’s Public Meeting page.

Written comment will be accepted until December 20, 2020, at 11:59 pm. Comments must be received prior to the closure time/date to be considered. Comments can also be submitted by email to osmb.rulemaking@oregon.gov or by U.S. Mail to Jennifer Cooper, Administrative Rules Coordinator, Oregon State Marine Board, 435 Commercial Street NE, Salem, OR 97301.

The Board will deliberate at their Quarterly Board Meeting on January 21, 2020, and may vote to adopt the proposed rules as written or to pursue another direction.

To view the notice and proposed rules, visit

https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/info/Pages/Rulemaking-and-Public-Notices.aspx.