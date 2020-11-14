Estacada man injured in pickup-trailer crash on icy George Millican Road

Crook County

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 82-year-old Estacada man was injured and taken to St. Charles Prineville Friday night after losing control of his pickup truck towing a camp trailer, which overturned on icy George Millican Road east of Alfalfa, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to the reported crash on George Millican Road north of Southwest Reservoir Road, Sgt. Mitch Madden said.

Deputies found that the man was heading north on George Millican Road when he lost control of the truck and trailer, which jackknifed, causing the trailer shell to dislodge from the trailer frame.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the Prineville hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash reduced the road to one lane for a short period of time. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Crook County Fire & Rescue, Crook County Road Department and Active Towing.

Numerous crashes and slide-offs have occurred around the region since a storm brought snow and ice to much of the High Desert.