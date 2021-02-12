Prineville woman injured in crash, cited on DUII charge

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Prineville woman was taken to the hospital and cited for DUII-alcohol after a rollover crash along Northeast Ochoco Highway Thursday evening, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. A juvenile passenger was unhurt.

Sgt. Mitch Madden said Friday that deputies were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the single-vehicle crash on the Ochoco Highway near Northeast Northshore Trail. Initial reports said two people were trapped in the car.

The 42-year-old woman's car went about 50 feet down an embankment, rolled and struck a tree, Sgt. Mitch Madden said.

A child in the car got out without injuries. The woman also had gotten out of the car on her own.

A rescue rope was used to help her back up the embankment, and she was taken by Crook County Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Prineville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigating deputies determined alcohol and medication were factors in the crash. The woman was cited in lieu of custody on the DUII charge. Madden said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.