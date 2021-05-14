Crook County schools superintendent urges state to revise mask requirement after basketball player collapse

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County schools Superintendent Sara Johnson sent a letter Friday to Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, urging state officials to revise their mask-wearing requirement for athletes after a high school basketball player collapsed during practice on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, NewsChannel 21 spoke with 16-year-old home-schooled freshman Savannah Lay and her mother, Jessica Lay, about what happened during practice at Crook County High School.

Here's the text of Johnson's letter:

Earlier this week, one of our girls’ basketball players at Crook County High School collapsed during practice. She was given chest compressions by a coach to help revive her. 911 was called and EMTs took the player to the hospital. Thankfully, she is OK and has made a full recovery. Security footage of practice confirms Savannah was wearing a mask when she started having trouble catching her breath and then passed out a short time later in the locker room.

This is now the second incident in Central Oregon of an athlete collapsing while wearing a mask. A junior on the Summit High School track team collapsed after running the 800-meter dash several weeks ago. We now have two local examples, indoors and outdoors, of masks impacting the health and safety of athletes. Currently, COVID-19 guidance for schools require athletes to wear masks at all times, during practices and competitions.

It’s time to consider revising the current mask policy for school athletics. With support from the Crook County School Board, I’m asking Governor Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, and the Oregon Schools Activities Association to revise the mask policy for athletes and consider the dangers of wearing them during competitions and practices. The evidence is growing that wearing masks impacts the flow of oxygen when students are exerting themselves and has the potential to cause serious harm.

Student safety is one of our highest priorities. The rules that were developed by public health leaders early on in the pandemic should be reviewed and reconsidered as we recognize the impact those polices may have on students participating in athletics.

Respectfully,

Sara E. Johnson, Superintendent