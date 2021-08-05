Crook County Court sends $35 million courthouse-justice center bond measure to Nov. ballot

Crook County

Would move courts out of historic courthouse, to new justice center, ease case backlog - but not raise taxes

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Court on Wednesday unanimously approved sending a $35 million bond measure to voters in November. It would let the county match a contribution in state funds secured through the Legislature to help construct a new justice center.

It also would allow the county to upgrade and convert the historic courthouse for office use, to preserve the iconic building, which has served the county since 1909.

“We need a better, more functional courthouse for Crook County," Commissioner Brian Barney said in the court's news release. "The current situation is unacceptable from a security perspective. It endangers public safety while directly damaging the fair administration of justice in our county. The longer we wait before acting, the worse the problem will get.”

"The historic Crook County Courthouse has served our community well for the past 112 years. As our community has grown, so has our need for available courtroom space to accommodate increasing criminal and civil caseloads,” said District Attorney Wade Whiting. “Currently, many cases take years to resolve due to lack of available court space. These delays negatively impact the district attorney's office ability to successfully prosecute cases, as memories fade and witnesses are unable to be located. For our victims of crime, these delays are unacceptable. Justice delayed is justice denied."

“It would be tragic to turn our back on our current, beautiful but overburdened courthouse,” said Commissioner Jerry Brummer. “We believe it deserves to be refurbished to be a safe and structurally sound place for county offices, to make the best use of our resources, honor our history and serve our shared sense of community.”

Commissioner Seth Crawford added, “We’re glad to announce that thanks to sound financial management and effective planning, we can borrow what we need now for our portion and pay it back without raising taxes. And we’re especially thankful that state Rep. Vicki Breese Iverson helped us to secure state matching funds to allow a cost-efficient, structurally sound way to leverage our strong financial position to protect local taxpayers.”

Regarding the project and her involvement with obtaining funds from the state, Breese Iverson said, “Crook County just works. When we need something, people in Crook County roll up their sleeves and get it done. I am proud to be a part of the team on this exciting project. I will continue to advocate with the state to get it over the finish line as well."

Commissioner Barney finished by saying, “We are a special place because our enduring values remain strong and our community is united for the common good. With this proposal, we can move forward together to meet our county’s growing needs without raising taxes or losing sight of our past.”