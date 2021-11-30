Prineville man escapes serious injury in RV crash into RR bridge; century-old railway not so lucky

High-rated span over Hwy. 26 might be out of commission for now, forcing workaround

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville man was thrown from his motor home but escaped with minor injuries Monday when his RV left U.S. Highway 26 and slammed into a concrete railroad bridge abutment northwest of Prineville, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

The bridge, however, did not fare so well, as it was literally shoved about an inch out of alignment – expected to be a very costly inch in repairs and workarounds for the more than century-old City of Prineville Railway.

Deputies, Oregon State Police, Crook County Fire and Rescue and US Forest Service Law Enforcement responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. at Highway 26 and Elliott Lane, sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Durheim said.

They arrived to find a 1991 Beaver Coach driven by a 61-year-old Prineville man had left the northbound travel lane and struck the concrete bridge abutment. The driver was thrown from the motor home and was taken to St. Charles Prineville with minor injuries, Durheim said Tuesday.

The crash closed the highway for several hours, to process the scene and remove the wreckage and debris, the sergeant said, adding that the crash investigation is continuing.

The crash left the railway bridge with “some significant damage – the guy hit it pretty hard,” City of Prineville Railway Operations Manager Matt Wiederholt said Tuesday morning. “We’re still trying to figure out exactly the extent of damage.”

“It shifted the bridge pretty good – the span over the highway, about an inch,” he told NewsChannel 21.

Wiederholt said “it’s too early to tell” whether the bridge will be usable again very soon, possibly at slower speeds and/or with lighter loads, or if it will be out of commission until repairs are done.

“That bridge was in great shape, had a very high load limit,” he said. “We’re basically trying to determine, can we ‘de-rate’ the bridge, cut back on load limits and continue to operate at a restricted speed.”

If not, Wiederholt said the railway will shift its operations to its yard north of Redmond and truck loads to Prineville customers.

“It won’t completely shut down our railroad,” he said. “The customers rail-served direct in Prineville, for a couple months they’ll receive at the yard two miles north of Redmond. The railroad will offload their product there, have to truck it to their yard in Prineville,” 18 miles away.

The railway -- the nation's oldest continuously operated municipal "short-line" -- connects with the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific railroads at Prineville Junction, three miles north of Redmond.

Whatever the outcome, Wiederholt said, “This is going to be extremely expensive to the railroad. … We’re optimistic we’re going to be able to reduce our speeds, reduce our load limit and directly serve patrons here in Prineville, but it’s still a little too early to tell.”

“It’s a stout bridge,” he said. “That overpass was good for us. It had a very high weight rating, in very good shape.”

It’s a relatively new bridge, too – because of another highway crash, nearly 30 years ago.

“An oversized load hit that bridge in 1993, and it was rebuilt,” Wiederholt said. “So it’s a fairly new bridge.”