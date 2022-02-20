Bend man working security at Prineville-area bar arrested on sex-crime, harassment charges

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A security guard working at a Prineville-area saloon was arrested early Sunday morning, accused of committing a sex crime in the parking lot, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

The sheriff’s office received a report around 1:30 a.m. that a possible sex crime had occurred around midnight in the parking lot of Shooters Saloon on Northwest Lamonta Road, Sergeant Mitch Madden said. The sheriff’s office investigated and found probable cause for the crimes of third-degree sex abuse and harassment, he said.

Later Sunday morning, a deputy contacted the suspect, a 27-year-old Bend man, and took him into custody, Madden said.

At the time of the crime, the man was on duty as a security officer for a Redmond-based security business that provides security services for the bar, the sergeant said.

The suspect was booked into the Crook County Jail on the two charges; he later was released after posting bail, a jail sergeant said.

Madden said the investigation was continuing, with more charges possible. The Bend Police Department assisted the Crook County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.