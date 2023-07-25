Crook County SO says explosions people reported came from rock quarry preparing aggregate

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the last several weeks, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said it has received numerous calls regarding explosions being heard/felt in the southern portion of the county.

Sgt. Steve Hatcher said, "Most of these calls have been generated from Juniper Acres, the southern portion of Juniper Canyon, and Davis Loop. Other areas have heard and felt the explosions as well."

Deputies and a BLM Ranger were able to determine the explosions are coming from a large rock quarry just across the southern Crook County border in Deschutes County, Hatcher said.

"They’re conducting demolitions in an effort to fix our lovely Central Oregon roads with much-needed aggregate," he said. "Hopefully this dispels some of the assumptions and concerns."