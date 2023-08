The Crook County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Country Financial and at Proline Fabrication, hosted a new event at the county fair on Friday -- a pre-sale breakfast for 4-H kids to meet with potential buyers before Saturday's auction, talking up their animals. Our Dylan Anderman was on hand for this report.

