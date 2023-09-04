Crook County sets public meetings on possible move to 3-commissioner, full-time administrator form of government

Instead of the current full-time judge, 2 part-time commissioners

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County announced late last week a series of upcoming public meetings aimed at engaging and informing the community about potential changes to the county's form of government.

Earlier this year, the County Court added an administrator position to the organization. The Court is now considering a transition from the county court structure (Full-time Judge and two part-time commissioners) to a board of commissioners’ structure (three commissioners) as well as the roles (elected chair or not) and time commitments (full- or part-time) of the elected court/board members.

Only six other counties still have the full-time judge, part-time commissioners model, the Central Oregonian reported. The county hired consultant Andy Parks last spring in a temporary post to help determine what an administrator's role would entail.

The paper noted that along with deciding if the commissioners' roles would be full-time, part-time or a combination, they would have to decide whether the change in governance would go to voters. County Court members noted that counties are not required to put such changes on the ballot.

Here's the rest of the August 31 county news release:

The county said any changes related to the elected positions would be effective January 1, 2025. The public's input is being sought before the County Court makes any decisions on these matters.

Engaging the Community:

The purpose of these meetings is to involve the citizens of Crook County in discussions about the proposed changes and to provide a platform for open dialogue. The County Court believes that involving the public in these important decisions is crucial to ensure that the chosen government structure aligns with the needs and desires of the community.

Meeting Details:

Three public meetings have been scheduled during the last two weeks of September. Two of these meetings will be held in the evening, while one will take place during the day. The meeting format is designed to be informative and interactive, with the following elements:

Introduction of the issue and pending decisions

Brief presentation outlining the proposed Board of Commissioners with a Commission/Manager structure

Facilitated open mic session allowing for public comments and questions

Question and answer session to address any concerns or inquiries

Brief closing to summarize the meeting's key points

Hard copy materials, including brochures with information on the matter and answers to frequently asked questions, will be available at the door for attendees.

Meeting Schedule:

Date: September 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Location: Powell Butte Date: September 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Location: Meadow Lakes Date: September 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Location: St. Charles Medical Center

Court Consideration:

Following these public meetings, the Crook County Court will further deliberate on the proposed government structure changes. The culmination of these discussions will be a public hearing and action items scheduled for the Regular Court Meeting on October 4, 2023.

Crook County encourages all citizens to participate in these meetings, as their input is invaluable to shaping the County's future government structure.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Puerner, Executive Assistant/Communications Officer

Email: sarah.puerner@crookcountyor.gov Phone: 541.447.6555

Stay updated on Crook County's developments by visiting our official website https://co.crook.or.us