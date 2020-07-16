Bystander helps crews stop brush fire NW of Redmond at a quarter-acre

Deschutes County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A bystander helped fire crews put out a quarter-acre brush fire that broke out northwest of Redmond Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 3:10 p.m. to a reported fire in the 5000 block of Northwest Homestead Way, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

The arrived to find brush and grass burning slowly to the north, backing into the wind, and quickly stopped its progress, Hawkins said. Also, the fire had come up against a road, which helped contain it as crews reached the scene.

A bystander was putting water on the fire and protected a small outbuilding on the property, the battalion chief said.

No structures were involved and no items of value lost in the fire. Hawkins said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Crooked River Ranch and Bend fire agencies provided mutual-aid assistance.