Deschutes County transfer stations to host FireFree yard debris disposal events

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Starting this Saturday, residents will be able to dispose of yard debris at one of three transfer stations across Deschutes County for free during the spring FireFree events.

Wildfire season is quickly approaching, and now is the time to improve the defensible space around your home.

“Creating and maintaining defensible space is one of the most effective ways of improving your home’s chance of surviving a wildfire without fire department assistance,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair.

“We urge all residents to take time now to prepare for wildfire season and take advantage of FireFree events.”

FireFree events at the transfer stations will be held:

May 22 – June 5:

Negus Transfer Station in Redmond

Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Northwest (Fryrear) Transfer Station near Sisters

Wednesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Southwest Transfer Station near La Pine

Wednesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I drop off?

Grass clippings, brush, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees (no larger than 12” in diameter).

NOT Accepted: rocks, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, including plastic bags. Sod and dirt.

Where are the most vulnerable places for glowing embers to ignite my home?

Gutters and roof valleys filled with debris like pine needles and leaves. Clean them out. Despite a metal or asphalt shingle roof, the buildup of gutter debris provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite adjacent fascia boards or siding – most often made of wood.

Clean them out. Despite a metal or asphalt shingle roof, the buildup of gutter debris provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite adjacent fascia boards or siding – most often made of wood. Shrubs and weeds that provide a path of fuel for fire to reach your trees or home. Reduce shrubs and other “ladder fuels” around your home to reduce the threat of ground fires igniting nearby trees, or your home.

Reduce shrubs and other “ladder fuels” around your home to reduce the threat of ground fires igniting nearby trees, or your home. Flammable materials near a deck, patio or fence. Remove weeds, shrubs or any combustible materials from around, under or on top of your deck, patio or wood fence. This includes flammable toys, planters, construction materials, patio furniture and cushions along with even small piles of pine needles or leaves.

Remove weeds, shrubs or any combustible materials from around, under or on top of your deck, patio or wood fence. This includes flammable toys, planters, construction materials, patio furniture and cushions along with even small piles of pine needles or leaves. Bark mulch, pine needles, ornamental junipers or flammable vegetation within 5 feet of your home. This can provide the perfect ember bed that provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite the adjacent siding – most often made of wood.

This can provide the perfect ember bed that provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite the adjacent siding – most often made of wood. Woodpiles near your home or other combustible vegetation. Move woodpiles at least 30 feet away from your home or other combustibles.

Visit the FireFree website at www.firefree.org for more information about how you can prepare your property for wildfire season.