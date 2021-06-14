Small burn planned Wednesday south of Sisters for new firefighter training

Deschutes County

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, a small 1-2-acre burn will occur south of Sisters to allow first-year firefighters and other support personnel to experience a "live fire" exercise as a part of their training, the Deschutes National Forest said Monday.

The live fire exercise will occur about 8 miles south of Sisters near Forest Service Road 16. Ignitions are expected to begin at about 11 a.m. and last about three hours, depending on weather conditions.

Smoke will be visible to residents of Sisters and people travelling through the area.

The exercise is the final activity of annual fire training called “Guard School,” which is required of all first-year firefighters and other support personnel. The live fire exercise will include trainees from the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Prineville District BLM, Sunriver Fire Department, Cloverdale Fire Department, and Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department.

The area of the burn will be monitored for as long as there is an expectation of spread.

To receive text alerts about prescribed burns and wildfires in Deschutes County, the public can text “COFIRE” to 888-777.