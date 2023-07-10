Deschutes County commissioners prep for Wednesday hearing on rules to limit new destination resorts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners are preparing Monday afternoon for a public hearing Wednesday on rules that would not allow new destination resorts within 24 miles of Bend's urban growth boundary to include any residential units, other than those needed for staff or management.

The board scheduled a work session two days before the hearing to consider a request by Central Oregon LandWatch earlier this year that the county make a text amendment to its Destination Resort (DR) Combining Zone (File No. 247-22-000835-TA).

The proposed amendments would add language from Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 197.455(1)(a), which would limit residential uses to those necessary for the staff and management of the resort at any new Destination Resort allowed within 24 air miles of an urban growth boundary population of at least 100,000 -- in this county's case, Bend.

The county Planning Commission took public testimony and voted 3-1 in March to recommend commission approval of the proposed limit.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is attending the commissioners meeting. His report will air tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21. A link for the public to watch the meeting is atop the agenda on this page.

The full record is located on the project webpage.