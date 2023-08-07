During China Hat Road patrol ride-along, DCSO deputy says he’s found no new fires in recent days

(Update: Adding video, comments from Deschutes County deputy)

Told homeless 'we can't have fires, period ... I haven't come across those in the last week, week and a half'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In recent years, China Hat Road south of Bend has become one of the more well-known -- and frustrating, even frightening to some neighbors -- homeless encampments in Deschutes County.

Last month, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reassigned and dedicated a full-time deputy to patrol homeless encampments along China Hat Road south of Bend and Juniper Ridge north of the city for fire risks and other health and safety issues.

We went for a ride along Monday with Deputy Casey Karpstein to see what goes into patrolling the area during a 12-hour shift.

"Twelve hours a day -- I work four days a week, so I'm four on, four off. And I'm just assigned through the summer, before I go back to school," Karpstein told us.

During the school year, Karpstein is a school resource officer for the sheriff's office.

He was reassigned to patrol China Hat Road because of the increased fire risk in the Deschutes National Forest.

"I've made my rounds and talked with all of the homelessness (folks) out there and explained to them we can't have fires, period," he said, "And I haven't come across those in the last week, week and a half."

The U.S. Forest Service supplied Karpstein with a fire extinguisher and other tools, "and then I've been given a shovel if I need to dig a fire line, and then I've been given an ax."

"I've also been given what they call a bladder. It's a 5-gallon water bladder to help put the fire out as well," he added.

On Monday along China Hat Road, you could see thousands of pounds of trash, trailers, broken-down cars and dogs chained up in the area not far from the Lost Tracks Golf Club on Bend's south end.

We talked to a few campers, including Luis, who said he's from Warm Springs and has lived off China Hat Road for eight years.

Luis says he plans to never move, even if the county has a managed camp or is told to leave by the Forest Service.

On our way back from China Hat Road, we decided to visit Hunnell Road. No debris or campers were present, and the road was empty with a new paint striping job, after the city of Bend's sweep was completed just two weeks ago.

Our interview concluded with Deputy Karpstein explaining whether his summer job is a good use of taxpayer dollars.

"I would say --, I mean, you'd have to ask the taxpayers," he said. "But I'd have to say it was probably a good use of tax dollars, putting me out there to deter fires and crime that's happening right across the street."

A starting salary for a Deschutes County Deputy is $46,000/year, or $22/hour.

In the fall, Deputy Kaprstein says he'll return to his work as a school resource officer.

County commissioners recently decided to adopt new rules barring most long-term camping on rural county property. But the county is holding off on enforcement until it has identified two alternate locations for the homeless to go, and while the sheriff's office discusses potential enforcement on federal land with the Forest Service.