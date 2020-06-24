Skip to Content
Fire Alert
Deschutes Natl. Forest raising industrial fire precaution level Friday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to drying fuels and increasing potential for fire starts, beginning this Friday, at 12:01 a.m.  the Deschutes National Forest is raising the Industrial Fire Precaution Level on the forest to a Level 2: Partial Hootowl.

The change to IFPL Level 2 primarily affects commercial timber harvesters on the national forest; however, firewood cutters need to be aware chainsaw use is not allowed on the national forest from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily except at loading sites.

Partial Hootowl – The following may operate only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. local time (no operation between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.):

  • Power saws except at loading sites
  • Cable yarding
  • Blasting
  • Welding or cutting metal

For more information, the public can contact one of the Deschutes National Forest’s Ranger District offices or call the 24-Hour Fire Precaution Information line at 1-800-523-4737.”

