Deschutes Natl. Forest raising industrial fire precaution level Friday
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to drying fuels and increasing potential for fire starts, beginning this Friday, at 12:01 a.m. the Deschutes National Forest is raising the Industrial Fire Precaution Level on the forest to a Level 2: Partial Hootowl.
The change to IFPL Level 2 primarily affects commercial timber harvesters on the national forest; however, firewood cutters need to be aware chainsaw use is not allowed on the national forest from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily except at loading sites.
Partial Hootowl – The following may operate only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. local time (no operation between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.):
- Power saws except at loading sites
- Cable yarding
- Blasting
- Welding or cutting metal
For more information, the public can contact one of the Deschutes National Forest’s Ranger District offices or call the 24-Hour Fire Precaution Information line at 1-800-523-4737.”
