Deschutes Natl. Forest raising industrial fire precaution level Friday

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to drying fuels and increasing potential for fire starts, beginning this Friday, at 12:01 a.m. the Deschutes National Forest is raising the Industrial Fire Precaution Level on the forest to a Level 2: Partial Hootowl.

The change to IFPL Level 2 primarily affects commercial timber harvesters on the national forest; however, firewood cutters need to be aware chainsaw use is not allowed on the national forest from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily except at loading sites.

Partial Hootowl – The following may operate only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. local time (no operation between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.):

Power saws except at loading sites

Cable yarding

Blasting

Welding or cutting metal

For more information, the public can contact one of the Deschutes National Forest’s Ranger District offices or call the 24-Hour Fire Precaution Information line at 1-800-523-4737.”