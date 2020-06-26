Brush fire breaks out north of Bend, closes Hwy. 97 for a time

Fire Alert

(Update: One lane open each way; ODOT advises avoiding area if possible)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A brush fire broke out east of Highway 97 just north of Bend on Friday afternoon, closing the highway completely for a time until crews could get a handle on the blaze, initial reports indicated.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. near milepost 132, about two miles north of Cooley Road, east of the highway and west of the railroad tracks.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed initially and at one point all lanes closed as smoke blew across the highway and the fire, burning in heavy juniper trees, was initially estimated at about an acre.

A hose line was around the fire perimeter about a half-hour later but Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch engine crews were called in to assist in mop-up and overhaul amid breezy conditions.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes said the cause of the fire was unknown but that so far, nothing suspicious had been found.

One northbound lane was reported reopening shortly after 2 p.m. amid major traffic backups.

As mop-up continued, one lane was open in each direction before 2:30 p.m., as ODOT urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

