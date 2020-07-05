New wildfire erupts near Paulina Lake Road in La Pine area

Fire Alert

Paulina Lake Fire quickly grows to estimated 15 acres

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wildfire broke out and quickly put up a billowing smoke column Sunday afternoon near Paulina Lake Road in the La Pine area, officials said.

The Paulina Lake Fire was reported just after 1 p.m., burning on Bureau of Land Management land east of U.S. Highway 97, north of Paulina Lake Road (Forest Road 21) and northeast of an RV park along the road.

Six engines, a bulldozer and a water tender were among initial resources called to the fire, Forest Service spokeswoman Kassidy Kern said.

The fire at first was estimated at 2-4 acres but was within an hour had grown to an estimated 15 acres, Kern said.

We'll have more details as they become available.